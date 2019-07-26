Blood bank needs extra 168 donors

THE Gladstone Blood Bank is in need of another 168 blood and plasma donors to come forward in the next three weeks.

Australian Red Blood Cross Blood Service media and communications manager for Queensland Belinda Smetioukh said it was important that it met that target to meet the demand of patients in hospitals across the state.

She said winter was a challenging time for the blood service with a drop in blood donors due to colds and flu.

"Right across Queensland, and Gladstone is no exception, we have seen a drop in the number of donors over the winter months,” she said.

"We need people who are healthy and well and take the place of those who are unwell and are unable to make their usual donations.”

Ms Smetioukh wanted to remind potential donors that they are still able to donate blood if they have had the flu shot.

She said donors needed to be over age 18, weigh over 50kg and be healthy.

"If you've had a cold or flu, you have to be well for seven to 14 days before coming in to donate,” she said.

Ms Smetioukh said donors must always be hydrated and have had something to eat before donating blood.