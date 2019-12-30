Who is she? Blonde poo jogger mystery continues

Her bright pink jumper should have been a giveaway, but after she was caught pooing in public, this jogger’s identity remains a mystery.

She went underground after her image was plastered all over the media.

The mysterious blonde poo jogger whose distinctive bright pink jumper should have been a dead giveaway,

But despite some people saying they knew who the Paddington pooper was and she wasn't doing well, police are still yet to track her down.

PR queen Roxy Jacenko lit social media on fire when she posted CCTV footage she captured of the woman defecating outside her Sydney office on multiple occasions.

Instantly, the footage was everywhere and everyone wanted to know who the woman was and why she didn't have time to go to the nearby cafe to go to the toilet.

A woman caught pooing outside Roxy Jacenko’s offices.

While Jacenko said she no longer wanted to weigh in on the debacle, police told news.com.au the Surry Hills Police Area Command had conducted an investigation into the matter.

"At this stage, no person of interest has been identified," they said.

"Additionally we are not aware of any further incidents occurring since the matter was reported."

They advised against people reporting crimes on social media, as Jacenko did, but rather encouraged them to visit their local police station to report incidents.

Jacenko had publicly called on Australia to help identify the jogger who was taking dumps outside her office.

The Sweaty Betty founder posted a series of videos to her Instagram she then deleted, showing the woman appearing to relieve herself on the street earlier that morning and the Thursday before.

She asked her 247,000 followers: "Do you know who this person is?" before telling news.com.au she was very close to discovering who the culprit was.

"We have been sent a number of leads to the identity of the 'poopetrator', these will be provided to the local police who are investigating this criminal act," Jacenko said.

One of the clips shared on the celebrity publicist's social media showed an incident, captured by CCTV camera on October 10 just after 6.30am, where the blonde woman stops between two parked cars on Watson Street in the inner-eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington.

Dressed in a pink top and black leggings, she dropped her pants and crouched down, holding her phone between her teeth as she did so.

A second video, captured just after 6am on October 14, showed the woman jogging down the street on her way to commit the unpleasant public act.

At the time, Jacenko told news.com.au the woman's disgusting deposits had been left multiple times a week for four weeks.

The woman crouched behind a car and held her phone between her teeth.

Jacenko then came under fire, accused of sparking a publicity stunt.

She posted a video sponsored by fibre supplement brand Metamucil that she dedicated to the "Paddington Poopinator" as an item "that no bathroom should go without".

In her Instagram post, Jacenko posed alongside a man in a turd costume as she spruiked that the health supplement could be used to "avoid these kind of situations".

Jacenko told news.com.au that she "couldn't resist" doing a sponsored post dedicated to the poo jogger.

"I suppose you could say I have a knack at commercialising even the most random situations," she said. "I'm a businesswoman, it's in my blood!"

Jacenko said the deal with Metamucil had come through her agency The Ministry of Talent "coincidently chatting earlier in the week" about a similar product.

"When the brief came through to me I thought I would flag the concept of picking up on the Paddington Poopinator … the agency who had contacted us suggested that in fact Metamucil could be a great fit given the viral nature of Paddo's Poopinator," she said.

Jacenko said the reaction to the sponsored post was "varied".

"I mean, isn't my name Roxy Polarising Jacenko?" she said. "I'll stand by the fact that if the whole shebang was a publicity stunt then I deserve an Oscar!"

Not long after, those who know the mystery blonde woman said she wasn't "doing well".

They said she had deleted her social media accounts because of the saga, at risk of being further publicly shamed.

Melbourne journalists Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews weighed in on the controversy in their Shameless podcast, asking what was more gross, the jogger or Jacenko's behaviour.

"I thought Jacenko's behaviour was grosser," McDonald said.

"The other thing I found really gross about this entire saga is Roxy plugging Metamucil after it … leveraging off publicly shaming somebody."

While the poo jogger's identity remains a mystery, at the very least her public pooping has stopped.