Harrup Park pie-eating contest
Offbeat

Blokes scoff down five pies in five minutes for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
26th Jan 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:21 AM
THINK you could eat five pies in 10 minutes?

It would be hard to pass up such an Aussie challenge on a day like Australia Day, as five brave competitors found out.

The crowd went wild at Harrup Park on Sunday as the pie-eating contest kicked into action.

Although his competitors were great eaters, Michael Labbett came out on top. The Mackay man who works in the mining industry said he didn't have a game plan, he just never lost anything.

"I've competed in a pizza-eating contest before, so I thought I'd give pies a go," he said.

"I'm very competitive so I had no doubts I would finish first."

 

Michael Labbett shows his winning pie eating style at Harrup Park. Picture: Tony Martin
In just over five minutes, Mr Labbett managed to stomach five meat pies with tomato sauce, making the meal look like a snack.

He said he slowed down a bit on the fifth pie but was happy with his performance. "Like I said, I never lose anything," Mr Labbett said.

See all the action pictures below:

Mackay Daily Mercury

