Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
Crime

Man stabbed in kebab shop attack

by LAUREN ROBERTS
13th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St near a popular kebab shop in Darwin CBD, say authorities.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said at 4.23am Friday morning, multiple calls were received about a person being stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St.

"On arrival, police located a young man with what appeared to be a stab wound to his thigh," she said.

"Police applied a tourniquet while waiting for St Johns."

"Two males were arrested and the victim conveyed to hospital.

"A crime scene was established and is still in place near the Kebab Bar."

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said the case was likely to be handed over to a crime unit this morning.

More to come.

More Stories

attack investigation police stabbing

Top Stories

    Fire ban extended as QFES pleads for residents to be aware

    premium_icon Fire ban extended as QFES pleads for residents to be aware

    News IT’S hoped residents will be careful while doing yard work and resist the desire to light a bonfire while camping this weekend, with a fire ban in place until next...

    IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    $3m payout to CQ miners after union fight

    premium_icon $3m payout to CQ miners after union fight

    Business Hundreds of workers will receive up to $15k each

    Dad not guilty: Lawyer says sex abuse allegation “set-up”

    premium_icon Dad not guilty: Lawyer says sex abuse allegation “set-up”

    News Man alleged to have exposed his penis to his daughter, aged seven