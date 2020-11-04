BLOG: State of Origin 2020 Game 1: NSW Blues v QLD Maroons

Bookmakers have installed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third straight Origin series, but coach Wayne Bennett scoffed at suggestions the Maroons would lose 3-0.

Well it's that time of year again … it's just a few months late and it's being played on a cricket ground.

BUT ORIGIN IS BACK AND WE'RE BLOODY EXCITED!

Join us here as we keep you up to date right throughout the night as we give you the latest news and views on Maroons v Blues, while completely ignoring what's happening in the USA.

WHAT TIME IS GAME 1 IN EACH STATE?

QLD: 7:10PM NSW: 8:10PM SA: 7:40PM

The game ball has been delivered in the traditional method of a man falling from the sky with orange smoke pouring out of his ankle. Welcome to Country has also been delivered, always an important touch. The players are still in the rooms. I'd argue we're a long shot for the 7.10pm/8.10pm kick-off.

STEFANOVIC V GOULD

Gus very poetic about coaching young players in big games. Then he forgot the word what the word 'scarf' means.

KS - How do you get a team ready, with so many young players, to take on the mammoth task that is Origin?

PG - My one feeling is for debut players. I've had teams with five or six debut players, and it's to say were you born to be here. We don't pick you for this job unless we believe you can do it. We only pick certain types of footballers to play in this arena, to play at this intensity. So it's just convincing them their best is good enough. We just need your best, we don't need anything more. We don't need to you suddenly turn into supermen, we need you to bring everything you bring every week in the NRL, and believe in yourself and believe in your teammates. There has to be a real togetherness out there. So you are not alone. We are all in this together. We will play together and stick by each other. That helps the young fellas settle into it. As the game wears on experience is going to play a big part no doubt. But getting them ready for the contest, not overcoaching them too much, that's important

KS - Beautifully said. I almost like you.

PG - Almost. Where is your maroon thingy that you wear over here (points to Karl's shoulders) - that scarfy thing.

ODDS

The Blues are coming in at $1.30 at the moment, with the Maroons are paying $3.60. And first tryscorer? It's all about NSW.

$7.50 - Josh Addo-Carr

$8 - Daniel Tupou

$12 - Jack Wighton

$12 - James Tedesco

$13 - Xavier Coates

$14 - Phillip Sami

$15 - Clint Gutherson

$15 - Dane Gagai

STEFANOVIC v BENNETT

It's Frost v Nixon stuff on Channel 9 right now as Wayne Bennett is interviewed by Maroons diehard Karl Stefanovic.

KS - Lovely to see you how was the trip down

WB - Pretty good. Left early but the flight was good and we have been in a good motel, so it all worked out well

KS - How are the lads all feeling?

WB - I think they will be getting nervous by now. Particularly the first timers. But nothing will resolve that for them until they get on the field and make their first tackle and first run

KS - Do you get nervous?

WB - Yes.

KS - What about?

WB - Outcomes. How the boys play. Don't want to let anybody down

KS - How do you prepare such a young side for running out on Origin?

WB - Try to convince them they are not playing Origin.

KS - How do you do that?

WB - I will let you know at full-time.

MAROONS' INJURY SHOCK

It looks like Brenko Lee's Origin dream may be over before it begins. Lee, who had been cleared to play after hurting himself at training, has limped off Adelaide Oval before the game has even begun. Shattering for Brenko and Maroons fans.

NSW EXPECTED TO WIN

Bookmakers have installed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third straight Origin series, but coach Wayne Bennett scoffed at suggestions the Maroons would lose 3-0.

This is Queensland's greatest challenge since 1995, when the Paul Vautin-coached Maroons - dubbed "Neville Nobodies" - overcame the loss of star Super League-aligned players to beat NSW 3-0 in the greatest upset in Origin history.

"I have faith in the quality of players here," Bennett said.

"We believe we have picked the best players we can and after that, I have to give them confidence to get the job done. What the critics or NSW want to say has no relevance to me."