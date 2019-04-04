Blockbuster set to run alongside local superheroes

BREAKING DOWN STEREOTYPES: John Johnston will be the star of a short film at Gladstone's Change the Story screening in May.

BIG SCREEN superheroes of our community will be celebrated alongside Hollywood heroes in May, as part of CoAct and Community Solutions' Change the Story screening.

One of 28 events nationwide, the storytelling project showcases five short stories of Australians with a disability achieving and progressing through meaningful employment.

The short films will be played before a special VIP screening of Avengers: Endgame at Gladstone Cinemas on May 10.

Customer Experience Coordinator for Community Solutions Gladstone, Danielle Emerson said it was about changing stereotypes and challenging disability employment statistics.

"These are clients past and present that we have been able to assist in entering the sustainable employment and how that's changed their lives," she said.

"We have just a quick talk about the different services we have, because we don't just help those with getting jobs, it's also helping those currently employed who may be struggling.

"It's more so changing the story about the way people see those with disabilities or with a health condition and how we are changing their lives to give them a bit of a head start."

The evening kicks off at 6pm and includes a short discussion before the screening of the five short films and the main feature. The VIP event is free and includes drinks and popcorn and will attract service partners and local businesses from around the Gladstone area before public tickets are released.

The Gladstone screening will have a special local touch with the story of one of Community Solutions' clients, John Johnston, featuring in one of the films.

While many of the finer details surrounding John's story will be revealed on the night, Danielle said it showed how sustainable, meaningful employment could change lives.

"One of the short stories being shown is actually from one of our own clients we assisted where one of our recruitment partners have worked really closely to help him," she said.

"The story itself is self explanatory when you get into it.

"It's been amazing the change we've seen in him and we want to celebrate that and highlight his recruitment partner, how hard she worked with him and how amazing she is."

Anyone interested in attending the event can register their interest at community.coact.org.au/event/gladstone.