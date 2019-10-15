BLOCKADE: Protesters target new business

Fronline Action on Coal protesters at GHD on Wood St.

Fronline Action on Coal protesters at GHD on Wood St. Ashley Pilhofer

UPDATE: AS POLICE disperse environmental protesters from a business on Wood St, Frontline Action on Coal has said one of its demonstrators has been arrested in Paget.

The Facebook page said the female protester was arrested after stopping work at the engineering company FKG for almost three hours.

"She demanded they stop negotiations to work on Adani's rail line, because nobody should be profiting from (the) climate emergency," it wrote.

Police have not confirmed if arrests had been made.

A Daily Mercury journalist said the protesters were playing flutes and walking in the CBD.

GHD were contacted, but declined to comment on the matter.

UPDATE: ENVIRONMENTALISTS are protesting at a second Mackay business, with a dozen protesters inside the GHD offices in Wood Street.

The anti-Adani activists are livestreaming the protest.

The manager of GHD was filmed asking the protesters to leave, and has spoken to one of the leaders of the demonstration.

Mackay police are on the way to the scene.

UPDATE: POLICE have been called to the scene of a protest in Paget.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said it had been called out to reports of a disturbance of about 30 people blocking the entrance to a building on Silverton Court.

She said no arrests had been made.

Frontline Action on Coal is at FKG Mackay to protest the Adani mine. Ashley Pillhofer

INITIAL: PROTESTERS are at a Mackay business to protest the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland this morning.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters are blocking access to FKG Group, a construction company with a base in Mackay.

On a livestream shared to the group's Facebook a woman said they were "peacefully stopping people from going to work".

Yesterday anti-coal group Galilee Blockade warned of direct protest action at FKG bases from Newcastle to Cairns after an FKG worker allegedly revealed the company was negotiating to work on the Adani rail network.

More to come.