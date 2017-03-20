30°
'Blew me away': Gladstone woman turns 96

Matt Harris | 20th Mar 2017 3:00 PM
BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Pat Stratton and 96-year-old Enid Beckinsall cutting the St Patrick's Day themed cake.
BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Pat Stratton and 96-year-old Enid Beckinsall cutting the St Patrick's Day themed cake.

THE Gladstone Community Linking Agency's oldest customer celebrated her 96th birthday on Saturday.

Enid Beckinsall celebrated her birthday on St Patrick's Day with Pat Stratton, a volunteer at Port Curtis RnR who has volunteered for the past 20 years.

The Port Curtis recovery and respite centre, which offers services to the aged and disabled, was filled with beautiful green decorations as the joint birthday celebration coincided with St Patrick's Day.

There was plenty of delicious food, singing, dancing and stories to be told, something Enid has a knack for according to Gladstone Community Linking Agency Inc. business development officer Amanda Whitaker.

"She's amazing and can hold a great conversation for a long time,” Ms Whitaker said.

"She really blew me away for someone who is 96 years old.”

Enid was formerly a nurse at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and lived in Holland for a period of time.

She moved back to Australia after her four children were born and has so many grandchildren that she's lost count.

Enid speaks passionately of Gladstone and its fame during WWII as a place for the submarines to get petrol.

She loves the bush and calls herself a bush girl who loves chatting in bush slang.

She'll call out "send 'er down, Hughie” right before the rain hits and speaks of how she told her friends to "dig a hipper” when they needed somewhere to sleep.

Enid loved to dance in the wool sheds and explained how the oil from the wool made the floor slippery enough to really slide while she did ballroom dancing.

She lives with her daughter and loves attending Port Curtis RnR every week from Monday to Friday, especially the bus ride to and from her home.

Gladstone Observer
