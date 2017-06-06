BlazeAid still working hard for Bororen victims of TC Debbie

HELPING HANDS: BlazeAid volunteers Ray Scales, Paul Cathcart, David Darrach and Wolfgang Hellwig enjoy a well earned break from helping property owners repair fence lines in Bororen.

BLAZEAID volunteers are continuing their mission at Bororen to help farmers rebuild in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods.

Working alongside the rural families, their volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

BlazeAid volunteers Jim Munro and Ted Carter on a Bororen property. Wendy Cope

The BlazeAid team has been at their Bororen Hall base camp since May 22 and coordinator Wendy Cope said the response from property owners in need was encouraging but urged others to contact BlazeAid if they still required assistance.

"The people who have had us out there are so happy and grateful to get the help,” she said.

"Farmers have been so grateful but we wish we were able to come here earlier.”

There have been 30 BlazeAid volunteers to date, who have cleared 9.65km of destroyed fence lines and erected 11.1km of new fences.

BlazeAid volunteer Jim Monro and Maree Ray working on a fence line. Wendy Cope

Ms Cope said it wasn't too late for property owners to request help and any locals wishing to volunteer were welcome.

Phone 0438 952 116 or email blazeaid.bororen@ gmail.com for further information.

The Bororen camp is expected to continue for a number of weeks.