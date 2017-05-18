BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

THE BlazeAid organisation are seeking donations and more volunteers to assist in their mission at Bororen.

BlazeAid are currently setting up camp at the Bororen Hall grounds and will start operations on Monday, May 22.

BlazeAid are a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods.

Working alongside the rural families, their volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

BlazeAid logo Contributed

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has welcomed the team of volunteers who have set up camp in Bororen to help farmers rebuild fence lines in the wake of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"A swathe of damage was caused in Bororen and surrounding communities when the storm swept through a narrow area, devastating a number of farmers who have lost fences, flood gates and other important infrastructure,” Mr Bennett said.

"BlazeAid volunteers are not only there to rebuild fences, but helping to rebuild hopes and lives.

"I hope the arrival of BlazeAid will offer the hope that these farmers need to move forward.”

DEVASTATING: Bororen primary producer Stacey McNab shows member for Burnett Stephen Bennett what's left of her hay shed, which took a battering from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie. contributed

BlazeAid coordinator Wendy Cope said volunteers were looking forward to getting on with the job to assist with recovery efforts in Bororen.

"Volunteers are keen to assist with the recovery and they'll come from all over Australia,” she said.

"Many property owners may be reluctant to come forward at first, we know that's the Aussie way, but we urge them to contact BlazeAid on 0438 952 116 and let us assist you.”

Ms Cope, who travelled from South Australia to take part in the Bororen event, is also calling upon anyone willing to take on a senior volunteer role with BlazeAid Queensland.

BlazeAid can also be contacted via email at blazeaid.bororen@gmail.com.