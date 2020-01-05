Blaze burning in Boyne Valley

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a bushfire burning near Dalga Back Road and Dalga Road in the Boyne Valley.

This fire is burning within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor the area. There is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.