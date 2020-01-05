Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Blaze burning in Boyne Valley

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Jan 2020 2:54 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a bushfire burning near Dalga Back Road and Dalga Road in the Boyne Valley.

This fire is burning within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor the area. There is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More Stories

Show More
boyne valley boyne valley fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Surf, sand and sun in Agnes Water

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Surf, sand and sun in Agnes Water

        News AGNES WATER’s main beach was the place to be these school holidays with hundreds showing up on the weekend.

        Bench to honour park caretaker

        premium_icon Bench to honour park caretaker

        Council News A GLADSTONE matriarch will have her contribution to a parklands honoured by having...

        Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

        premium_icon Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

        News A GLADSTONE couple has shared their secret to a long and fruitful marriage after...

        MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

        MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

        News UPDATE: Police, family search Kirkwood man's favourite areas