Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Exhausted firefighter airlifted from blaze

by Shiloh Payne
11th Nov 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIREFIGHTER has been airlifted to hospital on Saturday night after suffering from heat exhaustion west of the Sunshine Coast.

The man, aged in his 20s, was believed to be fighting a fire when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the Somerset region.

The aeromedical crew attended to the firefighter around 8pm Saturday night.

The man was transported the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight paramedic treated the man on board.

More Stories

firefighter injured queensland somerset sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyer saves mum from jail after $25k Centrelink fraud

        premium_icon Lawyer saves mum from jail after $25k Centrelink fraud

        News A GLADSTONE lawyer has kept a mother out of jail despite the woman’s $25,000 fraud of Centrelink involving 60 false declarations of her income.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News Did we spot you at these events this weekend?

        Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

        Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

        News A STATEWIDE fire ban has been declared across 42 local government areas in...

        Remembering brothers and sisters in arms

        premium_icon Remembering brothers and sisters in arms

        News Chris Feros is proud to see Remembrance Day growing and will be supporting fellow...