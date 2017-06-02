Blame Hollywood: Sensual dance form's distorted portrayal

IF YOU think belly dancing is a woman's thing, you are much mistaken.

"With belly dancing we think 'gee men, oh my God!' but in reality [belly dancing] is a very, very common thing for men,” Veils of Arabia Belly Dance principal teacher Melanie Achilles said.

"The master teachers overseas tend to be male.”

And if you think it's all about sex, you're also dead wrong.

"It's not about anything sexual, it's actually a cultural dance, originally from the Middle East, like when we'd dance at a wedding, they'd belly dance,” Melanie said.

Melanie placed the blame for this incorrect portrayal of the dance on Hollywood.

"In the early 1900s belly dancing was first highlighted by Hollywood,” she said

"Obviously how they portray it, how Westerners see it, that's not how it is.

"It's an art form, like ballet, and there's lots of different genres.

"Cabaret, the style we are used to, is just one of those genres.”

Melanie has been dancing for 18 years.

"I always wanted to do it because it's a lovely, sensual dance form,” she said.

"You don't have to be very fit to dance.

"It's not about the belly but it's a lot of fun.

"What I love about it is every woman can do it and look beautiful and graceful.”