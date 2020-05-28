Jellinbah miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

UPDATE: AUSTRALIA'S youngest COVID-19 victim has been identified as Blackwater miner Nathan Turner.

The body of the 30-year-old was found by his partner at their Blackwater home about 4.30pm Tuesday when she returned from her job at the Fairbairn bakery in what is shaping as one of the state's most mysterious cases.

The pair became engaged late last year, News Queensland understands.

Mr Turner had been off work from the Jellinbah mine since November with a complex medical condition, thought to relate to seizures and another respiratory condition.

He had not left the small, Central Queensland mining town since February, and only tested positive to COVID-19 after his death, despite being sick for three weeks.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene could do nothing and are now in home isolation, along with three of the town's police officers, causing the closure of their station.

The man's partner, who has tested negative for COVID-19 but had symptoms, will be tested again and is also in home isolation.

The bakery she worked at is closed "indefinitely" after she had gone to work sick.

A sign was posted on the bakery's door around 5pm today.

The sign was put up on Fairbairn Bakery Blackwater's door after 5pm.

It stated: "Due to the tragic loss of a staff member's loved one, and the speculation surrounding his passing, we have decided to close our shop indefinitely, while our staff co-operate with authorities, tested and cleared," it read.

"A thorough clean will be underway during this time to ensure everyone's safety."

It is unknown at this stage where the 30-year-old man caught the virus.

Information has been revealed late this afternoon that the nurse from the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, who tested positive to COVID-19 earlier this month, travelled to Blackwater however Queensland Health claim she said she did not interact with the community.

A fever clinic has been set up at the Blackwater Hospital and a second fever clinic will be operational at Blackwater Rodeo Grounds from tomorrow morning.

Blackwater residents can make a booking by phoning 4920 5800.