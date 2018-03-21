Black Jack skipper keen to race in spite of seasickness

ACCORDING to Black Jack skipper Mark Bradford old sailing traditions take a back-seat to preparation and teamwork.

"If we believe in anything, it's due diligence in having a well prepared boat and skipper and no alcohol aboard," Bradford said yesterday.

Surprisingly, the one personal tradition he hopes to leave behind is a tendency to get seasick.

"The thing to remember about offshore yacht racing is it's offshore and it's not always smooth sailing," he said.

Which is why he and his crew particularly enjoy sailing in the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race.

"I get a bit crook when we're pushing into big winds and waves, but when we're racing to Gladstone we're sailing downwind.

"Although I've probably jinxed myself now!"

Bradford has skippered two different incarnations of Black Jack to victory but says he's particularly looking forward to the 2018 race, at the helm of the latest manifestation of one of yachting's most famous names.

"This year's model is a 100 footer and there's never been a boat of this pedigree in the race," he said.

Given the right conditions he believes she will be in with a very good chance of taking line honours.

"We can can cruise 18 knots (36km/h) but Black Jack can easily handle 30 knots (60kph), and you know you're really living then," he said.

Apart from keeping an eye on the weather next weekend he'll also be watching out for Black Jacks rivals, Ichiban and Beachball52 and said it was a good feeling leading them and the rest of the fleet out of Sydney Harbour last year.

He says his team is unashamedly in every race to do their best, but admitted things can still go wrong, in spite of being at the helm of a cutting edge yacht kitted out with the latest technology.

"People take it for granted that we are always going to finish each race, but the complexity of these yachts is amazing," he said.

"They're thoroughbreds with a lot of moving parts and that means things often break down."

Bradford said Black Jack's patron was Sir Jack Brabham, who passed away in 2014.

"His favourite motto was "Never give up," Bradford said.

"There have been times when I seriously doubted we would even finish an event, but the experience and determination of Black Jack's team has helped us keep going and eventually win."

Since 2009 Bradford has sailed Black Jack to victory six times in the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and says he and the crew were absolutely committed to doing the Black Jack brand - and Sir Jack's name - justice.