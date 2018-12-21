Blackberry and Kevin want a home for Christmas

Kevin's Christmas wish is a family to call home.

THIS week The Observer, in collaboration with RSPCA Gladstone, would like to bring you 12 pets that can be adopted this Christmas.

Two pets will be featured each day in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

If you have missed the previous animals that we featured, you can look at them on The Observer's website.

Today's pets to be featured are Blackberry and Kevin.

Blackberry is a one year old female domestic short hair cross. She is new to care and needs a foster family to look after her, however her ultimate Christmas wish is a forever home.

Kevin is a nine month old male bulldog-boxer cross. He has a face that will make you give him an extra serving of treats.

He has been begging Santa for a family of his own to love this Christmas.

The RSPCA is urgently looking for temporary foster carers for this holiday season.

With staff and carers on leave for the holidays there has been a large influx of animals who need foster homes.

Animals like Blackberry are looking for carers over the Christmas break.

This could be a great chance to introduce children to the responsibility of pet ownership without the full commitment.

If you are interested in adopting or being a Christmas foster carer, call the RSPCA Gladstone Adoption line on 0439709369 or visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt for more.