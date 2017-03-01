32°
BLACK LUNG: CQ miner becomes 19th diagnosed

Melanie Plane
| 1st Mar 2017 7:09 AM
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.Contributed
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.Contributed

A CENTRAL Queensland miner has become the 19th confirmed victim of Black Lung after being diagnosed with the deadly disease recently.

The worker, who wishes to remain unidentified, worked in an underground CQ mine.

The shock diagnosis has prompted the CFMEU Mining and Energy Division to renew calls for urgent industry action to support victims and families affected by the disease.

CFMEU M&E Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said while the union welcome's the QLD Government's Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Inquiry, the mining industry must take responsibility for the disease and support its victims.

Open cut miner 'shocked' by black lung diagnosis

"We've now reached the 19th confirmed case of Black Lung in Australia in less than 18 months - and this number will likely rise. The mining industry cannot continue to turn a blind eye to its responsibility," Mr Smyth said.

"The system of identifying and remedying the causes of the disease have clearly failed, and it is workers and their families who are paying the price.

"The mining industry sits at the centre of the problem and it is the mining industry that needs to play a key role in supporting victims and their families.

"While the QLD Government has shown initiative in its recent Inquiry into the disease, taxpayers should not be asked to foot the bill for the solution - mining giants need to take action.

"The union has and will continue to call for mining companies to fund a Victims' Fund, paid for by an industry-funded levy of 10 cents on every tonne of coal produced in the state."

Mr Smytth said supporting victims through funding was a small price for mining giants to pay when many workers have already paid with their health and their lives.

"Not only does Black Lung have a severe effect on workers' health, it impacts their families and communities," he said.

"While many workers are not sick enough to stay home and get support, are too sick to keep their current jobs in the mining sector - losing their livelihoods, with no course of action to support their families.

"You can't put a price on what has been taken from these workers - they deserve better than that."

Black Lung disease expert Dr Bob Cohen from the United States will visit Queensland and victims of the disease next month.

Dr Cohen the expert who identified various Black Lung cases in Australia despite several Queensland medical professionals having initially cleared workers of the disease.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  black lung cfmeu mining industry

