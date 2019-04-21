WATCH: Black Jack sends off skipper in the best way

WINNER: Black Jack set the pace from start to finish.

Michael Kenyon GLA200419B2G

SAILING: Majestic mono-hull Black Jack narrowly missed to break its own record at the 71st Brisbane to Gladstone Race.

It led the other 39 boats in its wake and crossed the finish line in Gladstone at 3.56am on Easter Saturday.

The 30.48m (100ft) Black Jack took out line honours in 16:56:33 - just two minutes and 36 seconds outside the 14-year record it broke last year.

It was the sixth consecutive Brisbane to Gladstone line-honours victory for last year's runner-up in the Sydney to Hobart.

And it marked eight wins for Bradford and Black Jack's owner Peter Harburg since 2009.

The win means that Black Jack's Mark Bradford is the most successful captain in the history of the Brisbane to Gladstone race.

Black Jack will be sold overseas and while Bradford said he was sad to farewell the big black speedster named in honour of Australia's Formula 1 world champion Jack Brabham, he said he would be back again to race on another vessel.

"It was a thrill to come to Gladstone," Bradford told The Courier Mail.

"It was a very fast race and coming so very close to our record showed that last year's time wasn't a fluke.

"To set a time like that you need a fast boat and good weather but more importantly you need a great skipper and crew because they are the ones who get us here."

Black Jack crossed the finish line four-and-a-half hours before the second-placed ENVY Scooters, an earlier model of the racer Ichi Ban, last year's Courier-Mail Cup winner for fastest time on handicap.

Multi-hull monolith MOD Beau Geste powered its way to the finish line in 15:26:52 just before 3am on Easter Saturday.

The 21.3m (70ft) Mark Kwok-owned multi-hull hit speeds of over 55km/h and reached a peak of 74kp/h when a squall hit not far from the start of the race.

MOD Beau Geste at the start line. Chris Dewar GLA200419B2G

- with Grantlee Kieza