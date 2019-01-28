BJJ legend to give a lesson in a Monday workshop

MARTIAL ARTS: A world-class athlete will hold a workshop at the Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy on Monday from 9am-noon.

Ricardo Evangelista (pictured) is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu maestro and International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation European Champion.

Ricardo Evangelista. Comtributed GLA250119RICARDO

Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy's Jason Hoad said bookings can be made by contacting Sandy on 0432889501.

"Beast are the only club supporting LFBS bringing over Ricardo Evangelista," Hoad said.

"He is currently ranked number three in the world in the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu King of The Mats and he's a Brazilian employed to teach full-time Jiu Jitsu in Dubai.

Evangelista began the martial arts when he was 13 because of his brother's influence and has been committed since.

Tickets at $120 at the door.

BRILLIANT BRAZILIAN

UAEJJF King of The Mats 3rd place (2018)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2018)

UAEJJF Russian National Pro (2018)

UAEJJF Italian National Pro (2018)

UAEJJF Grand slam 2nd place (2019)