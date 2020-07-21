Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer

by Cloe Read
21st Jul 2020 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 700 items of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's estate will be auctioned in August, including the iconic 1982 white Jaguar and several political mementos.

Lloyd's Auctions has listed the former premier, who held office from 1968 to 1987, and his wife and Queensland Senator Lady Florence's items for auction on 11 August at 7pm.

The collection includes an array of mementos including Sir Joh's desk used throughout his career listed for over $800, the historic 1982 white Jaguar Sovereign listed at $3800, and a rare vintage imperial 66 typewriter.

 

 

A hand-signed 1987 print of Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
A hand-signed 1987 print of Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

 

 

The Jaguar, which served as Sir Joh's staff car in the early 1980s, was recently bought by the couple's grandson Sam Bjelke-Petersen in 2016 for $5375.

The 1982 Jaguar Sovereign that was Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s staff car. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
The 1982 Jaguar Sovereign that was Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s staff car. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

After the Queensland Government sold the car, it found its way to the Queensland Auto Museum in Hampton, just north of Toowoomba, before Sam, who was too young to remember the car, returned the historic piece to the Burnett, the region his grandfather began his religious and political formation in his youth.

 

 

Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s desk. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s desk. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

Other items include a full set of brass and wood chess playing pieces listed for $420, Joh's day organiser for $80, and documents including the original signed appointment of Joh.

 

Joh and Flo salt and pepper shakers. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
Joh and Flo salt and pepper shakers. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

 

The collection also includes Lady Florence's 1988 personal bicentenary diary, baking tins, recipes, and a birthday card from her husband in 1985.

Flo Bjelke-Peterson’s cake tins. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
Flo Bjelke-Peterson’s cake tins. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

Antiques are also available including a Classic Garrard record player radio listed at $210, and a Victorian Miller organ at $62.

 

 

A ceramic mug with “JOH” inscribed on the front. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
A ceramic mug with “JOH” inscribed on the front. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

 

 

A vintage silver-plated egg cup. Picture: Lloyds Auctions
A vintage silver-plated egg cup. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

 

Several Japanese ceramic pots, plates, bowls, vases, and silverware are also being auctioned in addition to a variety of clocks.

 

Originally published as Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer

More Stories

auction editors picks joh bjelke-petersen queensland sir joh bjelke petersen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victorian caravan ‘invasion’ prompts virus concerns

        premium_icon Victorian caravan ‘invasion’ prompts virus concerns

        News More than 15 Queensland registered vehicles have been seen towing Victorian caravans.

        Revheads rejoice: Go-karting returns to the Harbour City

        premium_icon Revheads rejoice: Go-karting returns to the Harbour City

        News The petrolheads of Gladstone are rejoicing today after FastKarts announced they...

        ‘I’m a meth user’: Man hands himself into police

        premium_icon ‘I’m a meth user’: Man hands himself into police

        Crime The man also had steroids and tanning injections.

        Stockland recycling benefits animal rescue

        premium_icon Stockland recycling benefits animal rescue

        News A new recycling program at Stockland Gladstone will benefit the Gladstone Animal...