Bizarre twist in doctor’s alleged rape of ex

A DOCTOR forced a finger inside his estranged wife's bottom while she was naked inside his apartment and grabbed her by the hair and arm, a court was told.

The Surfers Paradise man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial in the Southport District Court on one count each of rape and common assault. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The man inserted his finger into the woman's bottom after she exited the shower on May 6 last year, causing her pain, crown prosecutor Natalie Lima told the jury in her opening statement yesterday.

The 52-year-old then allegedly dragged her through the apartment and threatened to share explicit images of her, the court was told.

However, defence barrister Tony Kimmins, instructed by Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, told the court his client was the victim during the couple's altercation.

He said the woman had slapped his client after entering his bedroom and attacked him with a shower caddy.

Mr Kimmins said the man was talking to his sister on the phone when the woman became angry.

The next day he sought medical treatment for his injuries and went to the police station, the court was told.

Assault charges have been laid against the woman and the man was issued with a temporary protection order.

The woman made the rape and common assault complaints after she was charged with assaulting the man, the court was told.

Mr Kimmins said the woman refused to have her bottom examined by health professionals following the alleged rape.

"The doctor requested to be able to examine her backside, which she refused," Mr Kimmins said.

"There is no medical evidence that can be produced before you so far as any telltale signs of aggressive trauma to her backside."

The pair had been separated for about three years at the time of the alleged attack and she regularly stayed at her former husband's home, the court was told.

The alleged victim chose to give her evidence from a different room in the courthouse.

Her answers were broadcast to the jury by video.

The trial before Judge Catherine Muir continues today.