Couples are ditching honeymoons

Also known as “unimoons”, a number of couples are opting to go away without one another

NEWLY married couples are shunning the tradition of the honeymoon and are going on holiday without each other instead in a bizarre new trend.

Known as "solomoons", a rising number of married couples are opting to go to different locations from one another for their trip.

The term already has nearly 1500 mentions on Instagram with solo travellers posting pictures of their trip; the term "unimoon" is also used in some cases.

Dublin based couple Irene O'Brien and Mel MacLaine chose to have their honeymoon without each other.

Irene decided to celebrate in Canada, while Mel flew his friends to France after their wedding.

Irene told The New York Times: "Neither of us wanted to be where the other one was."

"We each came back to Dublin full of stories, buzzing of our trips and truly delighted to see each other again to share the memories."

There were also couples who took separate holidays due to work issues.

Travel writer Ann Abel spent half her honeymoon alone when her husband struggled to find time off work.

While some have called the new honeymoon trend the way modern marriages are "evolving", some experts have claimed it could be a sign of trouble for the couple.

Helen Fisher, a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, told The Times that three brain systems are triggered when holidaying together, which are romantic love, deep attachment and sex drive.

There were also couples who took separate holidays due to work issues

Without going on holiday with one another, these are not triggered.

Social media users were also confused, with one writing: "Weird, I married a person who I actually enjoy spending time with."

Another remarked: "The Solomoon/Unimoon idea is the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

One person said: "Unimoon is the stupidest thing I've ever heard of. Really? Let's see how long this trend or marriages last."

However, others felt it was a good idea for couples who were different in their personalities.

One said: "I got married in October and I love my wife but I also like the idea of the unimoon.

"Also I'm an introvert and she isn't so I have to recharge my introvert batteries and what better way than to be by myself for a weekend."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.