Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to ram a Queensland Police Dog squad car last night. Picture: AAPImage/ David Clark
A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to ram a Queensland Police Dog squad car last night. Picture: AAPImage/ David Clark
Crime

Bizarre ramming attack on dog squad vehicle

by ANDREW POTTS & LUKE MORTIMER
30th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a driver who allegedly tried to ram a dog squad car off the M1 for no apparent reason.

The police vehicle was travelling along the M1 at Nerang around 6pm last night.

It is alleged an Ashmore driver tried to use his car to ram the police vehicle several times.

There was a short chase but the officer terminated the pursuit after two minutes when the man allegedly sped away.

Officers tracked the driver to an Ashmore house and he was arrested last night.

Police were not able to say whether the driver was previously known to them.

No charges have been laid.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crime dog squad editors picks m1 ramming

Top Stories

    Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    premium_icon Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    News Foundation member has been part of local golf club since before its inception and wants to see it prosper.

    • 30th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    premium_icon Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    News AUTHORITIES are joining forces to improve safety within the commercial line fishing...

    Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    premium_icon Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    News The irrigation systems of a Boyne Tannum facility were at the forefront of a...

    Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    premium_icon Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    News TANNUM Sands beach now has eight drumlines, after officials yesterday installed...