Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

ANTHONY Stott swore, prayed and raised his hands and chanted on an erratic Tiger Air flight between Sydney and Brisbane on February 9.

He then jumped in his silver sedan, flew down the M1 - triggering two speed cameras - stopped his car in the middle of the highway near Cudgera Creek in NSW and knocked on the back door of a rural property about 2am, dripping wet.

These are the bizarre allegations that police will make about the final hours of the popular Brisbane school teacher's life.

Mr Stott would be dead five hours later, hit by a truck on the Pacific Motorway.

Three people have been accused of detaining and beating the French teacher in the hours leading up his death.

Mark Francis Frost, Lauren Claire Grainger and Craig Button have been charged with detaining in an attempt to gain advantage.

It is understood Mr Stott walked from the M1 across the paddock to their home.

It is not clear why Mr Stott was at their door but police allege Grainger told them he had a knife and said he was going to rob them.

In the next hours police allege the trio grabbed Mr Stott, tied him to a green plastic chair with a cable and beat him with golf clubs.

Police allege the trio were trying to get Mr Stott to reveal why he was at their property.

The trio then allegedly put Mr Stott into the back of the ute, drove him for a short distance away from the home and let him go about 7am.

It is alleged they watched him jog and then walk towards the M1 moments before they heard a loud bang.

Mr Stott took two steps out in front of a truck with his arms spread out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations following his death allegedly found photos of Mr Stott tied to the green chair on Grainger's phone.

The chair was allegedly found in a nearby waterway by police divers.

Frost, Grainger and Button are all contesting the charges and are expected to appear in court in the coming months.

Mr Stott was killed on the M1.

Before he bid farewell to his Sydney-based parents, Mr Stott told them he would contact them when he landed. He also planned to go to a yoga retreat.

Police will allege Mr Stott's bizarre behaviour on the flight from Sydney included swearing, chanting and prayers.

Mr Stott was wearing a muscle shirt, rolled up pants and no shoes.

Finding the car in the middle of the highway, two truck drivers pushed it off the road for safety reasons.

Police searched the area but they could not find anyone near the vehicle.

They found the keys in the ignition and Mr Stott's wallet in it car.

The car would not start for police officers.

