‘Bizarre’: Emergency services mission to locate car wreck

The Fitzroy Developmental Road has been subject to a number of crashes over the years.

Emergency services went on a huge mission to locate a wrecked car at Taroom, near Banana, on Monday night.

Police, Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Developmental Rd and Bauhinia Downs Rd from 7pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police received a “scratchy” call at 6.49pm of reports a person had crashed their car in the area.

She said police “zoned in” the area quickly as the road had a dangerous reputation.

Emergency services could not locate “anything or anyone” when they arrived on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called in to help police locate a vehicle at 10.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the job was “very bizarre”.

“All emergency services tried hard to locate the vehicle, it was a mission to search for it” she said.

“QAS responded and could not locate anything or anyone.”

Queensland Police will continue to investigate today.