The Fitzroy Developmental Road has been subject to a number of crashes over the years.
News

‘Bizarre’: Emergency services mission to locate car wreck

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Emergency services went on a huge mission to locate a wrecked car at Taroom, near Banana, on Monday night.

Police, Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Developmental Rd and Bauhinia Downs Rd from 7pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police received a “scratchy” call at 6.49pm of reports a person had crashed their car in the area.

She said police “zoned in” the area quickly as the road had a dangerous reputation.

Emergency services could not locate “anything or anyone” when they arrived on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called in to help police locate a vehicle at 10.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the job was “very bizarre”.

“All emergency services tried hard to locate the vehicle, it was a mission to search for it” she said.

“QAS responded and could not locate anything or anyone.”

Queensland Police will continue to investigate today.

car crashes emergency services gladstone fitzroy developmental rd taroom
Gladstone Observer

