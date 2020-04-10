Menu
The Office of Fair trade is warning against traders offering bitumen at a reduced rate.
Bitumen bandits target Gladstone

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Apr 2020 1:54 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
The Office of Fair Trading is warning residents in Gladstone and Calliope against travelling traders offering bitumen at an allegedly reduced cost.

Current reports suggest that a sales pitch is being employed claiming bitumen work is available at a cheap rate because workers are unable to return home to New South Wales as borders are closed.

"They vary their approaches and mix and match their sales pitches depending on what they think will work with the particular consumers they are targeting," a statement from the OFT said.

It said that consumers should not be fooled and that border restrictions for COVID-19 did not prevent people leaving the state.

Residents should also be on the lookout for tactics such as "cheap price today only" offers because of left over bitumen, offering a low quote before raising the price when work is done, and the use of watered down bitumen that will require replacement at a later date.

"Consumers are reminded door-to-door traders must generally not accept payment or commence work on a property within a 10 business day cooling-off period, and consumers can cancel any agreement within this period without penalty," the OFT said.

If you think you have seen these traders, contact the Office of Fair Trading on 13 QGOV.

