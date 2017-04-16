Bittersweet victory: Black Jack just misses slice of history

Skipper Mark Bradford and owner Peter Harburg wave to the crowd while Black Jack crosses the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

SAILING: The 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race was a bittersweet one for skipper Mark Bradford and the Black Jack crew.

The pre-race favourite for both overall and line honours looked on course to break a 58-year record by winning the prestigious double for a third consecutive year, however it wasn't meant to be for Bradford and owner Peter Harburg, who narrowly missed out on The Courier Mail Cup to Ichi Ban.

Black Jack skipper Mark Bradford took home a personal slice of history by becoming the first skipper to win four line honours in a row, but narrowly missed out on the overall handicap victory by less than 13 minutes.

Black Jack crossed the finish line at 9.56am Saturday morning with a race time of 22 hours, 56 minutes and 43 seconds.

Alive took home second in line honours, sailing into Gladstone Harbour at 12.50pm, while Ichi Ban crossed the line in third at 3.43pm.

Black Jack owner Peter Harburg Skipper Mark Bradford lift the line honours trophy for the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA150417BLACKJACK

Gladstone yachts Restless (John Ibell) and Wistari (Scott Patrick) both crossed the line on Saturday night, finishing 24th and 31st respectively.

Wistari claimed victory in the IRC Division Two and ORCi Division Two.

Bradford was more than accepting of finishing the overall handicap in second place, but was naturally disappointed.

"Absolutely we're disappointed at that part of the result, but we have our name in history in a few other places now,” Bradford said.

"(Black Jack) and Solo (1958-59) have won (the double) two years in a row and Solo is very famous boat in Australian sailing history.

"We were happy to be beaten by a team (Ichi Ban) at the same level as us.

"I'm happy for a 50-footer to win, it gives encouragement to other teams.”

Black Jack heading for the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA150417BLACKJACK

Bradford compared Black Jack's recent dominance to that of Wild Oats XI, who has won eight Sydney to Hobart races since 2005.

The six-time Brisbane to Gladstone line honours winner welcomed extra competition in the 308 nautical mile bluewater classic.

"All you ever hear about in the Sydney to Hobart is Wild Oats and the same goes for Black Jack in Gladstone,” he said.

"Another team winning gives everyone a bit of hope.

"We don't want it to make it a one-boat race - we are happy for competition.

"Maybe it could be the catalyst for more boats to enter the Brisbane to Gladstone.”

Ichi Ban sailing in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. QCYC

Bradford said the key to Ichi Ban's handicap win was during the last portion of the race heading into Gladstone Harbour.

"We had a dying breeze and Ichi ban got the sea breeze in the afternoon when it switched to more easterly.”