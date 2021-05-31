Bitter twist in NRL star’s court case

Former Parramatta Eels centre Michael Jennings with his partner outside court.

Former Parramatta Eels centre Michael Jennings with his partner outside court.

Ex-NRL star Michael Jennings has denied to a court that he repeatedly raped his former wife including after a man-of-the-match State of Origin performance.



The already bitter legal battle between Mr Jennings and his ex-wife took another twist on Monday with the court hearing the former NRL premiership-winner’s new partner made potentially defamatory statements on social media.

Mr Jennings is defending civil proceedings in the NSW District Court where his former wife Kirra Michelle Wilden is seeking damages for personal injuries and made allegations that he repeatedly raped her during their relationship.

The court heard on Monday that Ms Wilden made the complaint that she had been raped “five or six times” to a psychiatrist after being prompted by her then-lawyer to seek counselling.

Mr Jennings has denied raping Ms Wilden and has not been charged.

Ms Wilden’s lawyer presented a series of social media posts made by Mr Jennings’ current partner Kristin Harris over the weekend after the case became public.

It’s not known what was contained in the messages, however Ms Wilden’s barrister Jeremy Morris said that his client was considering commencing defamation proceedings against Ms Harris.

Judge David Wilson also questioned whether they amounted to contempt of court.

The court heard that the posts had since been deleted.

Michael Jennings and current partner Kristin Harris leave the Downing Centre District Court on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker.

Mr Jennings told the court on Monday afternoon that sexual assaults “never occurred”.

Under questioning from his barrister Michelle Campbell, Mr Jennings said they at times had a difficult relationship, describing Ms Wilden as possessive.

He said they broke up early in their relationship after he slept with another woman, however he denied being unfaithful after they moved in together.

He detailed allegations how Ms Wilden on one occasion slapped and hit him after he went to the beach with a female friend.

He has been accused of raping Ms Wilden “five or six times” between October 2014 and early 2016.

Repeatedly in court on Monday he denied raping her, including in June 2015 while staying at a Melbourne hotel on the night of NSW’s State of Origin victory over Queensland in which he was named man of the match.

“Did you force Kirra to have sex with you?” Ms Campbell asked.

“No,” he replied.

“At any time that year at Bella Vista did you force her to have sex with you?” Ms Campbell asked.

“No,” he said.

“Did you at any time force Kirra to have sex with you?” Ms Campbell asked

“Never,” he said.

He told the court that he had heard rumours that Ms Wilden had slept with her OzTag coach, and it caused him to be suspicious and stop her from taking part in the sport.

However, the man on Monday told the court that he had never slept with Ms Wilden.

Kirra Wilden is suing her ex-husband and suspended NRL star Michael Jennings. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker.

During her testimony on Monday morning, Ms Wilden denied deleting several messages from her phone which Mr Jennings’ lawyers described as damaging to her case.

Ms Campbell accused her of wiping the texts after being asked to produce them in a subpoena.

“I did not delete them,” Ms Wilden said repeatedly after being accused of lying under oath about the messages.

She told the court that she had failed to produce them because her phone was “glitching” and some messages would not load properly.

She said that she had spent thousands of dollars to hire a specialist consultant to examine her phone in order to comply with the court’s request.

Kirra Wilden and Michael Jennings at the 2015 Dally M Awards. Picture: Richard Dobson

Mr Jennings is not facing criminal charges over the rape accusations and is being sued by his ex-wife in civil proceedings.

Ms Wilden is seeking damages for personal injuries and has also claimed that he subjected her to emotional and verbal abuse.

Michael Jennings has denied repeatedly raping his former wife during their relationship. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker.

She first made the claim that he raped her on several occasions during the course of unrelated civil proceedings in 2018.

Her former solicitor Garry Penhall gave evidence on Monday that he took her to see a psychiatrist after raising questions about whether she had suffered domestic violence during the course of their marriage.

“When (the psychiatrist) came out he indicated that she had made disclosures that she was raped five or six times by her husband,” Mr Penhall said.

“I had a lengthy conversation with Kirra, it was mainly me talking that unless she was able to get professional therapy and treatment, she would also be crippled (by her post-traumatic stress disorder).”

The former NSW and Australian centre was suspended by the NRL in October after returning a positive test for performance-enhancing substances Ibutamoren and Ligandrol.

He agreed in May to walk away from the final 18 months of his contract, which was worth a reported $400,000 per year.

The trial before Judge Wilson will continue with Mr Jennings’ evidence on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bitter twist in NRL star’s court case