WATCH: Bitter rivals to face off twice, maybe three times

TAKE YOUR CHANCES: That's the message BITS captain Terry Sawyer will send to his players ahead of decider one against The Glen this Saturday. Here, BITS' Jacob Harvey drops the ball off the batting of The Glen's Greg Purdon. Matt Taylor GLA171118CRIC

CRICKET: Today is the first of a comprehensive look at the historic best-of-three Gladstone Cricket Incorporated grand final between bitter rivals The Glen and BITS.

Textbook driving by The Glen's David Heymer:

It's the first time such a concept will be put to the test and The Observer has four player profiles in today's edition.

Tomorrow, we'll look at four of the brightest rising stars and best all-rounders.

In following days, The Observer will have stories about the history between the two clubs, an opinion piece and 'captain's call'.

All players are excited about the three-part grand final series - and should the first two games result in wins to The Glen and BITS - a third and deciding grand final will be staged at Sun Valley Oval on Saturday, March 23.

But all focus turns to the first battle between the clubs this Saturday at 9.30am at Sun Valley.

"We definitely have to bat for the full 50 overs and we have a strong batting line-up," The Glen captain David Heymer said.

BITS have a talented team with 'the Yasso Boys' in Keagan and Baillie Yasso, experienced all-rounder Jason Batchelor and captain Terry Sawyer.

"We just have to bowl tight," Heymer said.

"I think the best-of-three is great because to have just one game could mean that someone could dominate."

Skipper Sawyer remained unsure of the line-up, but both teams will be released on Friday.

He said to make most of the chances is key to upset The Glen.

The two teams' track record in recent seasons favours The Glen.

It has been a 3-0 clean sweep when the clubs met in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge that finished two weekends ago.

The Glen won by 102 and 70 runs in rounds five and 10 respectively while the final minor round game in the extended Rockhampton competition ended in a forfeit win to The Glen.

GAME DATES

Game 1: The Glen v BITS @ Sun Valley - Sat, March 9 - 9.30am

Game 2: BITS v The Glen @ BITS - Sat, March 16 - 9.30am

Game 3 (if needed): The Glen v BITS @ Sun Valley - Sat, March 23 - 9.30am