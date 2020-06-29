Bitter blow as only Gladstone Airport cafe set to close

THE only cafe in Gladstone Airport arrivals will cease trading on June 30, with the owners of JetBar deciding to terminate their lease.

Owner Shaun Cooper began trading in December 2017, after the airport was without a cafe for almost seven months in arrivals.

When he opened, Mr Cooper said he aimed to offer a large variety of affordable meals and drinks.

More than six months after he opened, the cafe was officially launched by Mr Cooper, with Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett attending.

“We’ve had a very good turnout from local business, industry and general workers around town - it’s been fantastic,” he said at the time.

But today Gladstone Airport CEO Mark Cachia announced JetBar was closing.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that The JetBar Cafe and Catering has advised Gladstone Airport Corporation that they wish to terminate their lease and cease trading out of the arrivals area of the Gladstone Airport effective 30 June 2020,” Mr Cachia said.

“Shaun and his team have worked extremely hard over the past three years to build their business, not only at the cafe but also by providing catering to local businesses around the Gladstone area.”

Mr Cachia said he understood the COVID-19 pandemic had not been kind to many businesses.

“On behalf of Gladstone Airport Corporation Management, the Board and the airport community we would like to wish them all the very best for the future,” Mr Cachia said in the statement.

But people arriving at Gladstone Airport won’t go hungry for long.

“We are excited to announce, that we will be opening a new departure area cafe, with the successful Expression of Interest submission to be announced later this week along with the grand opening details,” Mr Cachia said.

“Our new cafe will provide coffee and refreshments along with a variety of fresh, healthy food for travellers and visitors of our terminal.”

Mr Cachia reminded Gladstone residents the airport had free one hour parking and encouraged people to try out the new cafe when it opened.

Despite repeated calls to Mr Cooper, the cafe phone remained engaged yesterday.