Bitten on the face: Unknown animal attacks Gladstone woman

A SOUTH GLADSTONE woman who phoned the ambulance service last night was unable to tell them whether she had been bitten by a snake or a spider.

Paramedics attended the scene after receiving a call from the woman around 7.35pm.

The 36-year-old woman told them she had been in the backyard when something had bitten her in the face, but she couldn't say for sure what it was.

She said her backyard had snakes in it, and her face was beginning to feel numb.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital.

RECOGNIZING SYMPTOMS | Source: St John's Ambulance & healthdirect.gov.au

Venomous snake bites:

Severe pain around the bite

Tingling, stinging, burning or abnormal feelings of the skin

Feeling anxious

Nausea

Dizziness

Breathing difficulties

Problems swallowing

Stomach pain

Irregular heartbeat

Muscle weakness

Confusion

Paralysis, coma or death

Spider bites:

Sharp pain at bite site

Profuse sweating

Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain

Additional symptoms of a red-back spider bite:

Intense local pain which increases and spreads

Small hairs stand on end

Patchy sweating

Headache

Muscle weakness or spasms

FIRST AID | Source: healthdirect.gov.au

Snake bites:

Provide CPR if needed

Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and keep the person calm and as still as possible until medical help arrives

Avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake

DO NOT apply a tourniquet, cut the wound or attempt to suck the venom out

Spider bites (for large black spiders):

Provide CPR if needed

Call Triple Zero (000)

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage

Keep the victim from moving around

Keep the bitten limb down

Bandage the limb from the area of the bite to the hand or foot, then back up to the body

Immobilise the limb by splinting if possible

Tell the victim to keep calm

Do not move them at all

Wait for the ambulance

Other spider bites (including red-backed spiders):