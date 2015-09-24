27°
Bitten on the face: Unknown animal attacks Gladstone woman

Andrew Thorpe
| 23rd Apr 2017 1:19 PM Updated: 1:19 PM
EIGHT LEGS OR NONE: The mystery animal escaped identification.
EIGHT LEGS OR NONE: The mystery animal escaped identification. Bev Lacey

A SOUTH GLADSTONE woman who phoned the ambulance service last night was unable to tell them whether she had been bitten by a snake or a spider.

Paramedics attended the scene after receiving a call from the woman around 7.35pm.

The 36-year-old woman told them she had been in the backyard when something had bitten her in the face, but she couldn't say for sure what it was.

She said her backyard had snakes in it, and her face was beginning to feel numb.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital.

RECOGNIZING SYMPTOMS | Source: St John's Ambulance & healthdirect.gov.au

Venomous snake bites:

  • Severe pain around the bite
  • Tingling, stinging, burning or abnormal feelings of the skin
  • Feeling anxious
  • Nausea
  • Dizziness
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Problems swallowing
  • Stomach pain
  • Irregular heartbeat
  • Muscle weakness
  • Confusion
  • Paralysis, coma or death

Spider bites:

  • Sharp pain at bite site
  • Profuse sweating
  • Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain

Additional symptoms of a red-back spider bite:

  • Intense local pain which increases and spreads
  • Small hairs stand on end
  • Patchy sweating
  • Headache
  • Muscle weakness or spasms

FIRST AID | Source: healthdirect.gov.au

Snake bites:

  • Provide CPR if needed
  • Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance
  • Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and keep the person calm and as still as possible until medical help arrives
  • Avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake
  • DO NOT apply a tourniquet, cut the wound or attempt to suck the venom out

Spider bites (for large black spiders):

  • Provide CPR if needed
  • Call Triple Zero (000)
  • Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage
  • Keep the victim from moving around
  • Keep the bitten limb down
  • Bandage the limb from the area of the bite to the hand or foot, then back up to the body
  • Immobilise the limb by splinting if possible
  • Tell the victim to keep calm
  • Do not move them at all
  • Wait for the ambulance

Other spider bites (including red-backed spiders):

  • Apply a cold compress or ice pack directly over the bite to help relieve the pain.
  • Seek medical assistance if further symptoms or signs of infection develop.
