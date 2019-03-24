BITS teams produce the cricketing goods in grand finals

CRICKET: BITS Cricket Club's junior stocks are on the rise.

The future of the club is in great hands following grand final wins for two of its teams.

BITS Sixers and BITS Hurricanes (below) are the under-15 and U13 champions after wins against BITS Stars and Gladstone Brothers respectively.

Ben Wildman, Thomas Smith, Zane Leask, Xavier Hansen, Colby Rudd, coach Tomo, Mahli Rea, Ayden Bye, Fraser Judd, Isaac Burgess. Contributed GLA240319CRICGF

Sixers won by 57 runs after the team made 10-148.

Clayton Box led the batting with 38 runs off just 28 balls and he received strong support from Player's Player Jack Shepherd 26no (42 balls) and Lachlan Allan who made 24 (33 balls).

Stars Aiden Boston was superb with the ball and he claimed 5-18.

Sixers' coach Peter Shepherd said it was a tight game especially when his team had lost seven wickets for under 100 runs.

"Jack batted really well with the lower order and both teams had a fair few opportunities at different points," he said.

Leg-spinner Max Marsh and quick Lachlan then went to work with the ball to dismiss Stars for 98.

Max snared 4-14 off six overs while Lachlan took 2-21.

Best with the bat for the Stars were Hayden Finlay and Mitch Kelly who both made 19 runs.

"I could not be any more prouder," BITS Sixers' assistant coach Dan Amos said.

"I'm very proud of the resolve and character that they have shown in the past six months."

Amos said the win could not happen without the efforts of those off the field.

"Without coach Peter Shepherd, Kellie Shepherd and my wife Coralee who does the scoring, the team would not have had the success that it had achieved," he said.

Hurricanes won by six wickets as they bowled Brothers out for 75.

BITS Hurricanes chased down the total with Colby Rudd 31 no and Fraser Judd 13 no among the runs.

Thomas Smith took 3-9 and Fraser chipped in with 2-6 for Hurricanes.