BITS Saints charge away from wayward Glenmore Bulls

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints captain Danny Conway says his team has the perfect mix of youth and experience.

His comment comes on the back of an impressive 14.16 (100) to 6.9 (46) win against last year's grand finalists Glenmore Bulls in Rockhampton.

The Saints sit equal second on the AFL Capricornia ladder and with winnable games against Rockhampton Brothers and Gladstone Suns to come.

"I think what was most pleasing was the way that everyone contributed and played their role," Conway said.

"We had no passengers which allowed us to run our structures and get the ball in a position to hit the scoreboard."

That's exactly what Danny Clay did with four goals while the versatile Tyson McMahon and veteran Brendan Clarke and Angus MacDonald each booted two goals.

And this BITS edition has leg speed, an area which was perhaps exposed last year.

"The younger guys like Trent Millar, Ryan Shanks and Caleb Lusty are really fitting in and not only holding their own but impressing in a good competition," Conway said.

"They provide us with a lot of run and carry on the outside, which is proving really valuable, especially in wet and slippery conditions."

BITS put the game beyond doubt in the first quarter with a 5.6 (36) to 0.2 (2) term, while the hosts produced their most productive period with a three-goal final quarter.

The likes of experienced players in Dion Simmons, Mark Jensen and Clarke have provided invaluable support to the new and younger ones.

"I think the whole group is really starting to gel and understand the way in which we want to play footy and it's showing on game days," Conway said.

BITS are likely to be 4-1 before the team has a date with the juggernaut that are the Yeppoon Swans on May 18 at BITS Oval.

"Hopefully we can continue learning and improving and get another few wins in the next couple of weeks over Brothers and Gladstone and really set ourselves up for Yeppoon the week later and the rest of the year," Conway said.

The team is likely to get stronger for the home clash against Brothers this Saturday.

"I think we get a couple of inclusions in the next few weeks with Brock Rothe and Sam I'Anson due back from time away with work and hopefully Jamie Cunningham and Sam Schofield when they return from injury," Conway said.

Conway, who won the club's best and fairest in his first season at BITS in 2018, said he was relishing the role as skipper.

"Huge thanks to Brendan Clarke who's been massive in supporting the group at training and on Saturday's," he said.

"He works hard and has everyone's respect and is making the job and footy challenging and enjoyable."