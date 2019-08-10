Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyson McMahon outmanoevres Ricky McClure for a goal
Tyson McMahon outmanoevres Ricky McClure for a goal Nick Kossatch GLA100819BITSSUNS
AFL

BITS Saints block out Gladstone Suns as finals loom

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th Aug 2019 7:56 PM | Updated: 8:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints have warmed up for the AFL Capricornia finals series with a solid 22.9 (141) to 7.9 (51) win against Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns.

The Saints will now meet Rockhampton Brothers in a cut-throat semi-final at Clinton Oval this Saturday

After a slow start, the Saints broke the game open in the second quarter as Tyson McMahon booted a career-high nine goals.

Ruckman Sam Ianson dominated while his BITS Saints team-mate Danny Conway won plenty of quality possessions.

McMahon bamboozled Suns' Ricky McClure with a pirouette in a Robbie Gray-style major.

BITS Saints

Goal Kickers: T. McMahon 9, B. Clarke 5, C. Dominguez 2, J. Keleher 2, B. Huth, S. Schofield, R. Shanks, M. Gates

Best Players: T. McMahon, D. Conway, B. Clarke, S. I''Anson, J. Keleher

MORE LATER WITH PHOTO GALLERY

More Stories

afl capricornia bits saints football club gladstone suns
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    premium_icon 'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    News Gladstone's Khilea De Koda has abs of steel and great upper body strength - but she didn't gain it from going to the gym.

    Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    premium_icon Time running out to register for 10th Botanic to Bridge

    News Businesses urged to get decked out in their corporate colours.

    New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    premium_icon New trading process on the horizon for commodities

    News The trial involved four coal shipments testing blockchain system.

    Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

    premium_icon Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

    News Another success story for GPC traineeship program.