Former Mubcrabs’ player Stephen Eilola in the match against Glenmore. He’s now at the BITS Saints. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Sport

BITS players to shore up forward line and midfield

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Mar 2020 4:57 PM
AUSSIE RULES: The BITS Saints Football Club has stocked up its midfield and forward zone with two key signatures.

Former Gladstone Suns (and Mudcrabs) forward Stephen Eilola and midfielder Corey Murphy have joined the club.

Eilola comes to the Saints with plenty of experience after a three-year stint with QAFL club Labrador on the Gold Coast.

He booted almost 100 goals in his final season before he made the trip south.

Eilola will arrive to Boyne Island next Sunday and will start employment with SF Plumbing in Gladstone.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Murphy because he played junior footy at the Saints.

Corey Murphy has returned to where it all started for him.
Corey Murphy has returned to where it all started for him.

The strongly built midfielder is very hard at the ball and has speed to burn.

Murphy has been a journeymen for the past four season where he played with Springwood in the Division One competition in Brisbane.

He signed with Nambour last year on the Sunshine Coast.

The Saints have been able to offer and secure Murphy with full-time work with GMG in Gladstone.

BITS were to have played a trial game against Glenmore on Saturday but it was washed out.

RELATED STORY: DRAW RELEASED: There’s some special rounds for season 2020

RELATED STORY: It’s round one home game start for BITS Saints and the Suns

afl capricornia bits saints football club gladstone suns afl club stephen eilola
Gladstone Observer

