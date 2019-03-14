Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOT HIM, YES!: Josh Finlay takes the prized wicket of ex-Queensland Bulls batsman Ryan Broad. Finlay hopes to do similar damage with the ball on Saturday.
GOT HIM, YES!: Josh Finlay takes the prized wicket of ex-Queensland Bulls batsman Ryan Broad. Finlay hopes to do similar damage with the ball on Saturday. Mike Richards GLA
Cricket

BITS player keen to get back into it against The Glen

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Mar 2019 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: He describes Jason Batchelor and Ky Hull as annoying and funniest team-mates respectively, but all jokes aside, Ryan Finlay hopes the pair and himself all fire against The Glen in Saturday's second grand final at BITS Oval at 9.30am.

It's a must-win match after The Glen took out game one at Sun Valley Oval.

Finlay and Hull will be the key inclusions for the crunch final.

CENTURIONS: Ryan Finlay (second from left) with Jason Seng along with Jake and Zane Robertson, Harry Rideout, Nic Holmes and Josh Lait.
CENTURIONS: Ryan Finlay (second from left) with Jason Seng along with Jake and Zane Robertson, Harry Rideout, Nic Holmes and Josh Lait. Matt Taylor GLA261018CRIC

"We just need to stick to our game plan, stay alive in the field and turn up on the day," Finlay said in a simple message to his team-mates.

One of Central Queensland's most promising young all-rounders, Finlay began the sport 10 years ago for BITS.

He is a strong advocate for the best-of-three series.

BITS need to win on Saturday to square the ledger and Finlay hopes it goes the distance.

"I think it's a really good concept and hopefully it will be a quality couple of games," he said.

If Finlay matches his best batting and bowling efforts, then BITS are every chance to cause an upset.

"My highest runs was 89 and best bowling sas 4-17," he said.

Finlay looks up to captain Terry Sawyer and former A-grade gun Lucas Hall for inspiration.

He also said Darren Box provides the entertainment with his 'classic sledging and one-liners'.

A shower or two and a possible storm is forecast for later on Saturday with a top of 29 degrees.

More Stories

bits cricket club cricket australia news gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    premium_icon Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    News The man claims he bought the skull at a market nearly 20 years ago, and had no idea it was real.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:16 PM
    School officially unveils $6.6m learning centre

    premium_icon School officially unveils $6.6m learning centre

    News The facility has improved teaching and will accommodate growth.

    Plans for project touted to 'reinvent' aged care scrapped

    premium_icon Plans for project touted to 'reinvent' aged care scrapped

    News Intergenerational aged-care facility not going ahead.

    Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    premium_icon Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    News Department of Transport and Main Roads' current list of projects.