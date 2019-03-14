BITS player keen to get back into it against The Glen

GOT HIM, YES!: Josh Finlay takes the prized wicket of ex-Queensland Bulls batsman Ryan Broad. Finlay hopes to do similar damage with the ball on Saturday.

GOT HIM, YES!: Josh Finlay takes the prized wicket of ex-Queensland Bulls batsman Ryan Broad. Finlay hopes to do similar damage with the ball on Saturday. Mike Richards GLA

CRICKET: He describes Jason Batchelor and Ky Hull as annoying and funniest team-mates respectively, but all jokes aside, Ryan Finlay hopes the pair and himself all fire against The Glen in Saturday's second grand final at BITS Oval at 9.30am.

It's a must-win match after The Glen took out game one at Sun Valley Oval.

Finlay and Hull will be the key inclusions for the crunch final.

CENTURIONS: Ryan Finlay (second from left) with Jason Seng along with Jake and Zane Robertson, Harry Rideout, Nic Holmes and Josh Lait. Matt Taylor GLA261018CRIC

"We just need to stick to our game plan, stay alive in the field and turn up on the day," Finlay said in a simple message to his team-mates.

One of Central Queensland's most promising young all-rounders, Finlay began the sport 10 years ago for BITS.

He is a strong advocate for the best-of-three series.

BITS need to win on Saturday to square the ledger and Finlay hopes it goes the distance.

"I think it's a really good concept and hopefully it will be a quality couple of games," he said.

If Finlay matches his best batting and bowling efforts, then BITS are every chance to cause an upset.

"My highest runs was 89 and best bowling sas 4-17," he said.

Finlay looks up to captain Terry Sawyer and former A-grade gun Lucas Hall for inspiration.

He also said Darren Box provides the entertainment with his 'classic sledging and one-liners'.

A shower or two and a possible storm is forecast for later on Saturday with a top of 29 degrees.