BITS Medical Centre's 10th birthday

THE TEAM at BITS Medical centre are a very close group.

It's probably because they spent nine of the past 10 years practically standing on each other's feet at work every day.

When the centre opened in 2008 the only available place for lease in Boyne Island was a tiny shop wedged between a service station and fast food outlet.

According to Manager Nicole Dickhaut, "It was so cramped we were almost sitting on top of each other to eat lunch so we had to get very creative with the small rooms."

Ms Dickhaut and her husband, Doctor Gaston Boulanger, opened the surgery on 1 April '08. Dr Boulanger had already worked in the Gladstone region for 4 years at the time.

We liked the area, and the people, and saw an opportunity to improve medical services for the Boyne Tannum community"

Joining them on their new venture were two receptionists, Judy White and Sonya Paulsen, and nurse, Nicky Hurst.

"They've been with us since the very first day and all our staff work so well together.

Their familiar faces make our patients really feel at home when they walk in," she said.

The team were joined by two other Doctors including Dr Les Diefenbach, who had his own practice in Gladstone for many years.

The surgery continued to grow until they literally ran out of room.

"With more doctors, and allied health joining us, we needed to expand our premises," Ms Dickhaut said.

The surgery relocated to its' new premises at 1 Hayes Ave, Boyne Island in 2017.

Bits Medical Centre. Mike Richards GLA260318BITS

"Now we had room for allied health, a psychologist, podiatrist, nutritionist diabetes education and 7 GP's," she said.

Plans for the next 10 years are already under-way as the couple prepare for further expansions.

"The best way to improve health services is to integrate them.

"We hope to have space soon for advanced skin cancer procedures and a conference room to offer training, education and lifestyle programmes to our patients," she said.

Ms Dickhaut said the best thing about the move and the expansion is the surgery hasn't grown so large that it's lost its' family feeling.

"Our staff have made the centre to what it is today."