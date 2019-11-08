BITS’ juniors on a mission to impress at carnival

CRICKET:BITS Cricket Club continues to produce youngsters destined for great things.

The club has 15 members across junior Central Queensland representative cricket teams this summer, with several in line for higher honours.

Players were chosen at recent representative trials in Rockhampton.

Clayton Box and Campbell Jarvis will play in the under-16 CQ team coached by Sam Lowry, and Kori Ramsden, Lachlan Allen, Nathan Scaglotti and Jack Shepherd made the U14 and U15 teams.

There was also a BITS feel in the U12 and U13 CQ teams, with Jonty Haward (U13), Harry Shepherd and Fraser Judd (U12) all in line for a CQ cap, and former BITS players Luke Sanderson and Colby Rudd – now playing in Rockhampton – also made teams.

Lilly Storch and Tegan Early, Mahli Rea and Grace Rathemal are in contention for the CQ Infernos U15 and U13 girls’ teams respectively, and Ruby Strange is a big chance to make the Queensland U18s.

Players will attend representative carnivals in north Queensland next month.

A couple of juniors looking to make a big impression are Campbell, 16, and Fraser, 10.

Campbell is a right-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting batsman, and Fraser’s primary role is with willow in hand but also bowls some handy leg spin in the mould of Shane Warne.

Both benefited from coaching by senior clubman Nev Judd. “We had three training sessions in Rocky and a game two weeks ago,” Campbell said.

“In Mackay I hope to bowl fast and score a few runs. Nev has been giving me bowling tips about technique and line and length.”

Fraser’s game has also improved thanks to some father-to-son advice.

“Dad has helped me adjust my technique,” Fraser said.

“In Cairns I’m expecting to face some good bowlers from the Mackay region.”