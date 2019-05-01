GALLERY: BITS cricket all-rounder excited with opportunity

CRICKET: It may be netball season but Ruby Strange says the popular sport is helping her in another.

The talented BITS Cricket Club all-rounder has been selected in the 2019-20 Queensland Under-18 training squad.

The squad will be reduced to the final team of 13 players at the end of the year.

Strange and her 19 squad members will complete a pre-season training program ahead of the 2020 U18 National Championship in 2020.

"I play netball in the off-season of cricket because it helps me with my fitness and mainly speed," she said.

In an unusual anomaly Strange represented the Northern Territory at the U18 National Championship at Ballarat in January because of a lack of Territory female players.

She certainly held her own with bat and ball in 50-over and T20 formats.

Strange scored 176 runs in 12 innings with a high score of 41 runs against Victoria Metro and took 6-169 over 12 matches played.

"The NT U18 team was a very different experience," Strange said.

"I was happy with my T20 performances but my 50-over performances not so much.

"It was great meeting new people and playing for different coaches."

State duties were no stranger for Strange because she captained Queensland's U15 team to fourth place at the Nationals in Adelaide in January.

She said she looked forward to the challenge to try and make the final cut - this time for her native state of Queensland.

"Training will involve regular weekly sessions in Brisbane that consist of gym work and cricket skills," Strange said.

"My aim in the next few years is to make the U18 Queensland team, then aim for the Australian U18 team.

"Alongside these I would love to be involved in the Brisbane Heat squads."

Strange hopes to emulate an Aussie cricketer who also plays for Queensland Fire and the Heat.

"Sammy-Jo Johnson is one female player I look up to," she said.

"She is very reliable on and off the field and is a determined but happy player."

Closer to home, Strange cannot thank those who have helped her out immensely throughout her journey.

"Ferguson Comrie and Kiernan Lord always create a contest in the nets and the two lads are very dedicated training partners," she said.

"Lucas Hall is a very great mentor during the games who encourages me every game."

Strange also said her mother Shelly had been tireless in taking her to Brisbane for training.