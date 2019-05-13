BITS' Brooke recognised and soaks in coaches' feedback

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints junior gun Brooke Sheridan's dream of making an AFLW team has taken a step further after she was selected as shadow player in Queensland's under-15s team.

Queensland will play in the School Sport Australian Football Championships in Tasmania from July 27-August 3.

Brooke returned home after she played for Capricornia in the 13-15 years Boys and Girls State Australian Football Championships on the Gold Coast.

But in a sign of her huge talents, Brooke said she had mixed form throughout the championships.

"I was surprised, I didn't play to my full potential and thought maybe I'd miss out," she told The Observer.

She took on board the feedback her coaches had given her.

"The feedback from coaches put it all in perspective," Brooke said.

"The Queensland coach Lauren Kidd said I tried to play someone else's game and I agree with her. She was expecting to see my skills shine through, but unfortunately I disappointed her."

Coach of the Cap team Daniel Skipper's feedback was positive and Brooke said to play against the metropolitan teams was an eye-opener.

"I played centre half forward which is my normal position and also on the ball," she said.

"In the first game against Darling Downs, I was extremely happy with my game.

"However against the metro sides, my game play was switched up and threw me off quite a bit."

Brooke was not the only Gladstone-based player who played for Capricornia.

She was joined by Saints team-mates Ellie Turnbull, Lily Storch and Emma McDonald on the Gold Coast.

Gladstone Suns' Tierney Bourke was also in the side.

BITS players Saints Jordan Jacobson, Lachlan Wembridge, Kaiden Jenkins and Max Marsh were in the Cap's boy's team.

Kaiden Jenkins (number 4) flies for a mark Contrinubuted GLA130519CAP

The Capricornia girls and boys started with big wins against Darling Downs on day one before losses to South Coast and Met East.