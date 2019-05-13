Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brooke Sheridan wil Cap coach Daniel Skipper
Brooke Sheridan wil Cap coach Daniel Skipper Contrinubuted GLA130519CAP
AFL

BITS' Brooke recognised and soaks in coaches' feedback

NICK KOSSATCH
by
13th May 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints junior gun Brooke Sheridan's dream of making an AFLW team has taken a step further after she was selected as shadow player in Queensland's under-15s team.

Queensland will play in the School Sport Australian Football Championships in Tasmania from July 27-August 3.

Brooke returned home after she played for Capricornia in the 13-15 years Boys and Girls State Australian Football Championships on the Gold Coast.

But in a sign of her huge talents, Brooke said she had mixed form throughout the championships.

"I was surprised, I didn't play to my full potential and thought maybe I'd miss out," she told The Observer.

She took on board the feedback her coaches had given her.

"The feedback from coaches put it all in perspective," Brooke said.

"The Queensland coach Lauren Kidd said I tried to play someone else's game and I agree with her. She was expecting to see my skills shine through, but unfortunately I disappointed her."

Coach of the Cap team Daniel Skipper's feedback was positive and Brooke said to play against the metropolitan teams was an eye-opener.

"I played centre half forward which is my normal position and also on the ball," she said.

"In the first game against Darling Downs, I was extremely happy with my game.

"However against the metro sides, my game play was switched up and threw me off quite a bit."

Brooke was not the only Gladstone-based player who played for Capricornia.

She was joined by Saints team-mates Ellie Turnbull, Lily Storch and Emma McDonald on the Gold Coast.

Gladstone Suns' Tierney Bourke was also in the side.

BITS players Saints Jordan Jacobson, Lachlan Wembridge, Kaiden Jenkins and Max Marsh were in the Cap's boy's team.

Kaiden Jenkins (number 4) flies for a mark
Kaiden Jenkins (number 4) flies for a mark Contrinubuted GLA130519CAP

The Capricornia girls and boys started with big wins against Darling Downs on day one before losses to South Coast and Met East.

More Stories

afl2019 afl academy afl capricornia bits saints football club gladstone suns afl club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    premium_icon 'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    News THE fate of a Biloela family which has been held in a detention for 15 months could be decided tomorrow.

    • 13th May 2019 2:13 PM
    'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    premium_icon 'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    News "I didn't even realise that it was the Prime Minister”

    Department chased tradie for two years over bankruptcy claim

    premium_icon Department chased tradie for two years over bankruptcy claim

    Business "Before the boom, business was good and he employed five people."