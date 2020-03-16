BITS bang on the goals in polished show

STAR SIGNINGS: Scott Jackman will bring class and experience to BITS Saints in 2020. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

STAR SIGNINGS: Scott Jackman will bring class and experience to BITS Saints in 2020. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

AUSSIE RULES: It was all a bout execution and new BITS Saints coach Rick Bean liked what he saw in Bundaberg on Saturday.

The Saints easily accounted for Bundaberg Bulldogs in its first hitout ahead of the AFL capricornia competition which starts reigning premiers Yeppoon Swans at BITS Oval on March 28 - at this stage.

BITS won 118-35 and Bean said a host of new players impressed.

"I was pleased with all players buying into the new game-plan and was excited with what I saw right across our group," he said.

"There were with great contributions from new players Scott Jackman, Ubil Chol and Stephen Eilola."

The new Saints mentor said some younger and older players gelled well.

"Some of the standouts where Ryan Shanks, Sam Schofield, Mark Jensen and Trent Millar," Bean said.

Jayren Willie and Ryan Shanks were easily the two best players on the ground. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Training will continue on Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for the season opener.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns have also had a busy preseason and meet Rockhampton Brothers at Clinton on March 28.

Meanwhile AFL Capricornia have made precautionary measure in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

STOP THE SPREAD

- All players should be in possession of their own drink bottle, sunblock, lip balm, towels

- Eencourage use of hand sanitisers

- Regular cleaning of player facilities

- No handshakes

- Communicate with other clubs

- Limit travel party numbers to games amnd training when possible