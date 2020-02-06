BITS AFL player excited with move south

AUSSIE RULES: After a 10-year adventure as an exciting BITS Football Club junior, Brooke Sheridan is on the move south.

Tierney Bourke and Brooke Sheridan.

She will settle in Brisbane in a quest to lock down an AFLW career.

Brooke starred in last year’s AFL Capricornia under-13 grand final against Yeppoon with three goals and wants to step it up.

“My immediate aim for 2020 is to play hard as an under-age player in an all female team at Wilston-Grange Gorillas," she said.

“The next step for me is to train my hardest and gain the best possible coaching. “

Brooke will also train with the Brisbane Lions Academy twice a week on top of committments with the Gorillas.

She said to play in a predominantly male team at the Saints had fast-tracked her development.

“After 10 years playing at BITS, I’ve had great coaches year after year that respect females playing in a male dominated sport,” Brooke said.

“laying in a boys’ team for all those years has tremendously helped my development and their skills, well some of them anyway, are better than most girls my age.

