Brooke Sheridan
Brooke Sheridan
Sport

BITS AFL player excited with move south

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Feb 2020 2:19 PM
AUSSIE RULES: After a 10-year adventure as an exciting BITS Football Club junior, Brooke Sheridan is on the move south.

Tierney Bourke and Brooke Sheridan.
She will settle in Brisbane in a quest to lock down an AFLW career.

Brooke starred in last year’s AFL Capricornia under-13 grand final against Yeppoon with three goals and wants to step it up.

“My immediate aim for 2020 is to play hard as an under-age player in an all female team at Wilston-Grange Gorillas," she said.

“The next step for me is to train my hardest and gain the best possible coaching. “

Brooke will also train with the Brisbane Lions Academy twice a week on top of committments with the Gorillas.

She said to play in a predominantly male team at the Saints had fast-tracked her development.

“After 10 years playing at BITS, I’ve had great coaches year after year that respect females playing in a male dominated sport,” Brooke said.

“laying in a boys’ team for all those years has tremendously helped my development and their skills, well some of them anyway, are better than most girls my age.

afl capricornia aflw bits saints football club brisbane lions academy wilston grange gorrilas women's afl
Gladstone Observer

