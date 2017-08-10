A BITING TREND: Miriam Vale man attacked by dog

WITH what seems to be this week's trend, reports of yet another dog attack have come in, this time of a man bitten by a dog this afternoon.

The man in his late 40s contacted the Miriam Vale Ambulance Station about 12.26pm after he was attacked by a dog.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the victim contacted paramedics for first aid advice in regards to treating a reported dog bite.

An ambulance responded to the call but was cancelled before arriving. The patient showed up at the Miriam Vale Ambulance Station instead.

This attack has occured just one day after The Observer was contacted in relation to a local's pet who was attack by another dog.

After the story was published on The Observer's Facebook page, several readers commented their own dog attack experiences.

Michelle said "I'm too afraid to even take my little dogs for a walk on the path down by the Boyne River as we've been chased twice by dogs not on a leash walking with their owners.

Linda added her own terrible experience, saying "our little 9-week-old puppy was killed on our back veranda by the neighbour's dogs! To this day her beautiful little body has never been found. RIP Daisy so sorry we couldn't have been there for you when you needed our protection."

Marilyn weighed in on the matter, saying the responsibility and fault lies with the owner: "The blame lies solely with the owner of the other dog! If a dog attacks once it will do it again sadly."

According to Gladstone Regional Council, investigations into dog attack reports can take months to finalise depending on the severity of the attack. Punishments range from fines for the owner, the dog being declared "menacing", having the dog put down and legal action from the council and/or victim.

"Council reminds all customers to be responsible pet owners; to ensure there are sufficient enclosures for dogs ... Further, if dogs are known to be aggressive, they are kept on leads, even at dog friendly areas provided by council," a council spokesperson said.

The man attacked this morning was given first aid treatment at the station. He was not taken to hospital.