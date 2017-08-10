25°
News

A BITING TREND: Miriam Vale man attacked by dog

Sarah Steger
| 10th Aug 2017 2:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH what seems to be this week's trend, reports of yet another dog attack have come in, this time of a man bitten by a dog this afternoon.

The man in his late 40s contacted the Miriam Vale Ambulance Station about 12.26pm after he was attacked by a dog.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the victim contacted paramedics for first aid advice in regards to treating a reported dog bite.

An ambulance responded to the call but was cancelled before arriving. The patient showed up at the Miriam Vale Ambulance Station instead.

This attack has occured just one day after The Observer was contacted in relation to a local's pet who was attack by another dog.

After the story was published on The Observer's Facebook page, several readers commented their own dog attack experiences.

Michelle said "I'm too afraid to even take my little dogs for a walk on the path down by the Boyne River as we've been chased twice by dogs not on a leash walking with their owners.

Linda added her own terrible experience, saying "our little 9-week-old puppy was killed on our back veranda by the neighbour's dogs! To this day her beautiful little body has never been found. RIP Daisy so sorry we couldn't have been there for you when you needed our protection."

Marilyn weighed in on the matter, saying the responsibility and fault lies with the owner: "The blame lies solely with the owner of the other dog! If a dog attacks once it will do it again sadly."

According to Gladstone Regional Council, investigations into dog attack reports can take months to finalise depending on the severity of the attack. Punishments range from fines for the owner, the dog being declared "menacing", having the dog put down and legal action from the council and/or victim.

"Council reminds all customers to be responsible pet owners; to ensure there are sufficient enclosures for dogs ... Further, if dogs are known to be aggressive, they are kept on leads, even at dog friendly areas provided by council," a council spokesperson said.

The man attacked this morning was given first aid treatment at the station. He was not taken to hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  dog attacks dog bite victim miriam vale paramedics qas

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

16 companies interested in developing renewable project in Gladstone

How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed

He pulled her keys from the ignition, not allowing her to leave.

Why we need the FIFO Bill

UP IN THE AIR: Figures showing an upward trend of chartered flights in Queensland may be altered by fly-in fly-out jobs. (INSET) Kelly Vea Vea.

CQ mum says proposed fly-in fly-out bill could save regional towns.

State-government funded trainees find work,18 weeks after practical experience

WORKFORCE READY: Tasmin Brown celebrates her graduation from her Gladstone Engineering Alliance traineeship.

Trainees celebrated their graduation in Gladstone this month.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Gladstone Show attendance higher than previous years

It was a huge day at yesterday's Gladstone Show for everyone that came through the gate.

Is Boyne Island one of Queensland's Tidy Towns?

Aerial view of residential area Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Boyne Island Lions Club to enter Tidy Towns Competition.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind! If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 Sold for...

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

PICK ME UP....OR PUSH ME OVER!

37 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 Sold for...

Raine and Horne Gladstone presents this little cottage of yesteryear to the market! Yes she needs an abundance of TLC are you up for the challenge? Or are you...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know