Bite into the Big Bad Barnaby Burger

IT'S said there's no such thing as a free lunch but thanks to some recent indiscretions from our soon-to-be former deputy prime minister, I was able to score one today.

Jumping on the Barnaby Joyce bandwagon, gourmet burger chain Burger Urge has cleverly created the 'Big Bad Barnaby Burger', which is available in Gladstone for a limited time.

WATCH | Matt Harris bites in to the Big Bad Barnaby burger

Big Bad Barnaby: It's sensational.

Like the man himself, this burger will send you to the backbench for a lie down because it's that filling.

The ingredients are much like a classic Aussie burger - Angus beef, egg, pineapple, beetroot - but unlike the Member for New England, this burger has never held New Zealand citizenship.

The Big Bad Barnaby Burger is available at all Burger Urge stores until Monday so buy one for yourself, your kids, partner or parliamentary mistress.