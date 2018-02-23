Menu
GOOD TUCKER: Observer reporter Matt Harris tries Burger Urge's new Big Bad Barnaby Burger.
News

Bite into the Big Bad Barnaby Burger

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd Feb 2018 5:00 PM

IT'S said there's no such thing as a free lunch but thanks to some recent indiscretions from our soon-to-be former deputy prime minister, I was able to score one today.

Jumping on the Barnaby Joyce bandwagon, gourmet burger chain Burger Urge has cleverly created the 'Big Bad Barnaby Burger', which is available in Gladstone for a limited time.

WATCH | Matt Harris bites in to the Big Bad Barnaby burger

Like the man himself, this burger will send you to the backbench for a lie down because it's that filling.

The ingredients are much like a classic Aussie burger - Angus beef, egg, pineapple, beetroot - but unlike the Member for New England, this burger has never held New Zealand citizenship.

The Big Bad Barnaby Burger is available at all Burger Urge stores until Monday so buy one for yourself, your kids, partner or parliamentary mistress.

 

The Big Bad Barnaby Burger will be available at all Burger Urge stores from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26. It contains
auspol barnaby joyce barnaby joyce affair burger urge citizenship saga deputy prime minister barnaby joyce
