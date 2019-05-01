'Bit of fun': CWA ladies to raise money for Fiji women

MEMBERS of the Gladstone QCWA will put on their walking shoes to raise money to support rural women worldwide.

Women Walk The World is an event supported by the Associated Country Women of the World, of which the QCWA is a part.

The aim is to raise awareness of the association's work in changing the standard of living for rural women and their families.

In 2013, more than 37,000 women and children have benefited from the Association's projects.

International officer Heather Jensen said the QCWA in particular would use the funds to support the replacement of cement water tanks in Fiji.

"At the moment, they have cement tanks which retain the salt,” Ms Jensen said.

"We don't like drinking salt water so I don't blame them for not wanting to drink it, either.”

The Gladstone branch will conduct its charity walk from the CWA Hall on Oaka Lane, through the community gardens on Bramston St and back.

The route was chosen to accommodate members who are unable to walk long distances.

"It's just a bit of fun and we'll raise some money,” Ms Jensen said.

The QCWA also supports other international projects aside from the Fiji water tanks.

"We also do Kits for Kids and we do birthing kits.”

Kits for Kids provides classroom items to school children in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

It starts at 9am tomorrow and morning tea will be provided.