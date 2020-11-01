Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Defeated Independent Callide candidate Adam Burling said he felt a bit knocked around this morning following the news Colin Boyce retained his seat.
Defeated Independent Callide candidate Adam Burling said he felt a bit knocked around this morning following the news Colin Boyce retained his seat.
News

‘Bit deflated’ Independent Callide candidate reacts

Jacobbe Mcbride
1st Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL larrikin Adam Burling said he was feeling a little deflated this morning as Callide woke to the news Colin Boyce retained his seat.

As of 11.09pm last night 39.1 per cent of the votes in Callide had been counted and Liberal National Party incumbent Colin Boyce had retained, according to ABC.

Mr Boyce beat out Australian Labor Party candidate Gordon Earnshaw, the former having doubled the latter’s vote total.

Mr Burling amassed 980 votes which equated to 7.6 per cent, but he said he could have done better than that.

“I’m a bit knocked about, I honestly thought I would have gone a little better than that,” he said.
“But when Colin Boyce wins off just the primary vote you can’t argue with it, all credit to him and good on him.”

Mr Burling said, being a local for decades, it went right for him around the Biloela area.

“I am well known in the area and I guess people know what I am capable of and what kind of person I am,” he said.
“I had a really good result with over 30 per cent of the vote here in Bilo so that was fantastic, I think that was a really positive result for me.”

Mr Burling said his downfall was his late nomination as an Independent after encountering issues with nominating with the Katter Australia Party.

“Having to wait nearly two weeks for a response from them and then finally getting knocked back, I didn’t have the time to campaign properly and get around the electorate,” he said.

I really didn’t give myself enough time to get around to the far reaches of the electorate and get my word out there.”

Mr Burling congratulated Mr Boyce.

“It is a really good win and a credit to him,” he said.

More 2020 Callide election news:

Queensland election 2020: Callide elects

GALLERY: Callide Votes 2020

‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

callide electorate independent candidate queensland votes queensland votes 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher declares third straight victory in Gladstone

        Premium Content Butcher declares third straight victory in Gladstone

        News Incumbent Labor Member Glenn Butcher has declared victory with supporters at Gladstone Yacht Club.

        Queensland election 2020: Callide elects

        Premium Content Queensland election 2020: Callide elects

        News Rolling coverage from the seat of Callide.

        Queensland Election 2020: Gladstone elects

        Premium Content Queensland Election 2020: Gladstone elects

        News Rolling coverage for the seat of Gladstone

        17,510 vote early in the race for the seat of Gladstone

        Premium Content 17,510 vote early in the race for the seat of Gladstone

        News “When early voting closed we had collected 14,260 votes from Gladstone and 3250...