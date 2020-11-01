‘Bit deflated’ Independent Callide candidate reacts

Defeated Independent Callide candidate Adam Burling said he felt a bit knocked around this morning following the news Colin Boyce retained his seat.

LOCAL larrikin Adam Burling said he was feeling a little deflated this morning as Callide woke to the news Colin Boyce retained his seat.

As of 11.09pm last night 39.1 per cent of the votes in Callide had been counted and Liberal National Party incumbent Colin Boyce had retained, according to ABC.

Mr Boyce beat out Australian Labor Party candidate Gordon Earnshaw, the former having doubled the latter’s vote total.

Mr Burling amassed 980 votes which equated to 7.6 per cent, but he said he could have done better than that.

“I’m a bit knocked about, I honestly thought I would have gone a little better than that,” he said.

“But when Colin Boyce wins off just the primary vote you can’t argue with it, all credit to him and good on him.”

Mr Burling said, being a local for decades, it went right for him around the Biloela area.

“I am well known in the area and I guess people know what I am capable of and what kind of person I am,” he said.

“I had a really good result with over 30 per cent of the vote here in Bilo so that was fantastic, I think that was a really positive result for me.”

Mr Burling said his downfall was his late nomination as an Independent after encountering issues with nominating with the Katter Australia Party.

“Having to wait nearly two weeks for a response from them and then finally getting knocked back, I didn’t have the time to campaign properly and get around the electorate,” he said.

I really didn’t give myself enough time to get around to the far reaches of the electorate and get my word out there.”

Mr Burling congratulated Mr Boyce.

“It is a really good win and a credit to him,” he said.

