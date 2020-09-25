The son of a former Anglican bishop who snorted cocaine “every 40 minutes” and sold drugs to fund his party boy lifestyle has been jailed.

Michael David Hough pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court on Friday to importing a marketable quantity of cocaine and MDMA from June to October 2019.

The 30-year-old also admitted to trafficking LSD, cocaine and MDMA, possessing cannabis and attempting to possess ketamine last year.

Hough was a regular drug user who snorted up to two grams of cocaine daily, using it "every 40 minutes", Judge Scott Johns said.

Party boy dealer Michael David Hough was using up to two grams of cocaine a day.

He gravitated towards trafficking as a "nightclub dealer" to satisfy an underlying need, the judge said.

The former cemetery worker had a mixed personality disorder, was impulsive with a poor sense of self and had some narcissistic traits, the court was told.

"Drugs are a scourge on our community," Judge Johns said when handing down his sentence.

His father was the former Anglican bishop of Ballarat Michael Hough, the court was previously told.

Hough was using the dark web to buy drugs using cryptocurrency, but most of the packages went directly to his suburban home in Bentleigh East.

Drugs were disguised in packages containing a Metal Mekanic helicopter, were hidden in envelopes marked as "documents" and one shipment of MDMA crystals was disguised in the board game Tension.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years but has already spent 330 days behind bars.

Hough will be eligible for parole after serving two years.

Originally published as Bishop's son jailed for party drug