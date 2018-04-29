Bishop blesses new Gladstone school renovations

NEW LOOK: Parish Priest Kevin Redmond, Rev Michael McCarthy DD, Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Rockhampton, and Star of the Sea principal Jennett O'Mullane inspect and bless a mural on the outside of the newly refurbished administration block at Star of the Sea Catholic School.

STUDENTS of Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School sang joyfully on Friday during a service to bless new renovations costing nearly $3.5 million.

The school celebrated the opening of updated office and admin facilities.

Meanwhile at Chanel College, a new Art and Drama Precinct, Student Services facility and Inclusive Learning Centre were opened.

Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Rockhampton Michael McCarthy presided over the blessing ceremonies.

Also present were Catholic Education representatives, staff, students and families, and invited guests.

Chanel College principal Dr Susan Bunkum was pleased by the change the upgrades would bring to the high school.

"I have taught in some of the big schools in capital cities and the students are well catered for here. These are some of the best facilities on offer,” she said.

Diocesan Director Catholic Education Leesa Jeffcoat AM said both Catholic school communities were enthusiastic to have access to the new facilities.

"We are very pleased to be able to present these state-of-the-art extensions and buildings to students and families at Star of the Sea and Chanel,” she said.

Funding for both projects was provided by the school communities and by Catholic Education.

The cost of the funding for Star of the Sea work was $828,121.

The project at Chanel College cost $2,664,904.