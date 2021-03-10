Birthday party bender lands woman in court

Kathryn Ann Gumz, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving.

Kathryn Ann Gumz, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving.

A woman who participated in her friend’s birthday party bender before getting behind the wheel, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Kathryn Ann Gumz, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Gumz’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On November 27 last year, at 5.09pm, police were conducting an operation on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough when they intercepted Gumz driving a ute.

Police immediately observed the distinct odour of alcohol coming from the driver and noticed her speech was slightly slurred.

Gumz submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result for the presence of alcohol.

When questioned by police, Gumz stated she had commenced drinking white wine on November 26 and had stopped about 2am on November 27.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The defendant was unsure of how much she had drank on the night, however, did inform police she woke at 9am for a further glass of wine to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

Gumz said she had not eaten anything since the previous night and had been driving from Gladstone since 10.30am on her way to Gympie.

She supplied a further sample of her breath at 5.35pm which returned a second positive reading of 0.083

Gumz wept in court as Mr Manthey handed down his punishment, stating she could potentially lose her job if she lost her licence.

Mr Manthey took her submissions into consideration and fined Gumz $800 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

More Gladstone drink driving stories:

– Woman more than double the limit the next morning

– Where police are targeting drug-drivers in Capricornia

– Solar panel installer caught drink-driving