Birthday party attendance lands man in police custody

A Gladstone man who was seen on a night out with a woman whom had a police protection order out against him faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

A man who was arrested by police after attending a birthday celebration at a local nightspot, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

There is a current protection order naming the respondent (defendant in the matter) and the aggrieved which specified the respondent cannot follow or approaching within 100 metres of the aggrieved.

On May 9, about 12.30am, police attended a nightclub in Gladstone in relation to a man being detained by security for another matter.

Upon arrival police observed the defendant being restrained by venue security at the entrance.

Police further observed the aggrieved standing beside the defendant and security.

Police spoke to security who said the defendant and aggrieved had been at the venue together.

Police obtained CCTV footage which showed the defendant and aggrieved together.

The defendant was arrested in relation to another matter relating to liquor offences and transported to the Gladstone watch house.

Police computer checks revealed a current protection order and the defendant’s bail was objected to for the defendant to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The man’s duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had attended a birthday party with the permission of the aggrieved and then headed out to party on.

When handing down his sentence, Mr Carroll said the defendant’s offending was on the lower end of the scale and was in no way violent.

The defendant was not further punished considering he had spent two days in police custody.

A conviction was recorded.

